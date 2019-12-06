© Reuters/Mahmood Hosseini



Iran says it will "resolutely continue" its ballistic missile program. Tehran claims the program does not violate the deal it signed with Western powers in 2015, and accuses the West of selectively interpreting a UN resolution."Iran is determined to resolutely continue its activities related to ballistic missiles and space launch vehicles," the country'sThe letter was drafted after British, French and German ambassadors sent a letter of their own to Guterres on Wednesday, claiming thatThe Western representatives also cited an International Atomic Energy Agency warning that Iran was researching such a payload for the Shebab-3.In response,Furthermore, the envoy argued thatand are therefore not limited by the resolution.In trumping up the nuclear threat, Ravanchi accused the US and Europeans of attempting toThe envoy maintains that Iran's satellite launches have been deliberately misconstrued as breaches of the resolution.Resolution 2231 endorsed the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, or Iran Deal), a landmark agreement between Iran, the EU, and the Security Council's five permanent members. Under the deal, Iran agreed to halt its nuclear activity in exchange for sanctions relief. Since the US unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed economic sanctions, Iran has steadily rolled back its commitments under the agreement, arguing that the remaining parties have not done enough to guarantee Iran's economic security in the face of Washington's penalties.