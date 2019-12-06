With uncanny timing, Hillary Rodham Clinton has hit the international talk show circuit, triggering heated speculation that she may be planning a last-minute plunge into the Democratic primaries against a disappointing field of nominees. The temptation of getting another shot at Donald Trump, who beat Clinton in 2016 despite losing the popular vote, appears to have become an idée fixe for the former secretary of state.
On the UK's Graham Norton Show, Clinton gave a very unconvincing denial that she was entertaining any presidential ambitions when she commented, "Right now, I'm not, at all, you know, planning that. I'd have to make up my mind really quickly, because it's moving very fast."
But not too fast for media mogul Michael Bloomberg, it should be noted, who announced his bid for the Democratic Party's nomination on November 24.
Was Hillary testing the swamp waters, monitoring the public Richter scale to the faintest indication she might consider entering the race? Or was this just an effort to promote her work of nonfiction, The Book of Gutsy Women , which - coincidentally or otherwise - brings to mind a similar book written by John F. Kennedy entitled Profiles in Courage that was published not long before JFK was elected president? In any event, the Clinton road show continues to plod along at a time when the Democratic primaries are entering the hot, critical phase.
Next stop for Clinton was the Howard Stern Show, home to some of the loudest and most lecherous radio programming allowed by law. All things considered, one would have expected the potty mouth Stern to pillory Clinton, hold her feet to the proverbial fire and make her squirm in agony from a barrage of painful questions. As it turned out, however, the veteran interviewer proved himself to be just as much a left-leaning political tool as any other mainstream media outlet.
At one point, Stern gushed about how everything would have turned out just dandy in the empire had Clinton being elected commander-in-chief, saying, "You would have been spectacular! With all of your experience in foreign affairs! Would you be crushing NATO right now? I don't think so."
Experience in foreign affairs? Perhaps Stern was referring to the 2011 bombardment of Libya by US-led NATO forces, which led to the murder of Muammar Gaddafi at the hands of a street mob, to which Clinton, then secretary of state under Barack Obama, infamously joked, "We came, we saw, he died." Or maybe he was referring to the time she crossed party lines and voted in favor of George W. Bush's 2003 War in Iraq, which has been called the biggest mistake in US military history. Perhaps to the hawkish neo-liberals, those military disasters are considered admirable foreign policy work. But I digress.
Clinton's surprise appearance on Howard Stern carried all the trappings of a shrewd political strategist behind that decision. After all, Stern himself has said that he "absolutely" believes he helped Trump win the presidency through his interviews.
"The way I helped Donald was I let him come on and be a personality," Stern told George Stephanopoulos in May. "Whether you liked him or not, people related to him as a human being." Therefore, by 'risking' an interview with the irreverent Stern, Hillary Clinton is attempting to establish better 'street creds', that is, a greater connection to the American electorate, proving that she is more than just another detached Washington politician with antifreeze running through her veins.
Comment: Wow. Ego much, Stern? Trump was very much a personality without your help. Killary on the other hand, needs all the artificial 'cred' she can scrape together.
It may take more than just clever media appearances, however, to help Clinton rekindle public interest in her as the Democratic front-runner. After all, she still managed to lose the 2016 election despite the overwhelming majority of the mainstream media in her corner. Since then, however, Trump has suffered from four brutal years of relentless Democratic attacks on his presidency - including ongoing impeachment proceedings - so it would be surprising if Clinton were not viewing this as an opening for another presidential run.
Aside from knowing she has the undying loyalty of the media no matter what she does or doesn't do, a brief look at the diminishing field of Democratic contenders must also give Clinton reason to be optimistic.
"You know, basically, [the Russians] were like, hey, let's do everything we can to elect Donald Trump," Hillary explained to Stern. "Those are words. And they also said 'Bernie Sanders', but, you know, that's for another day."
Indeed, the fact that Hillary Clinton is still being increasingly discussed as the Democrats' best hope for defeating Donald Trump speaks volumes about the problems now affecting the left. Presently, the Democratic Party is book-ended by extreme radicals on the far left (personified by the newly elected freshmen 'Squad'), who are spearheading the warped social-justice victim mentality, not to mention, on occasion, full-blown socialism.
On the other side of the Democratic neighborhood, where the Hillary Clintons and Joe Bidens reside, big business and the military-industrial complex have staked a preponderant claim of representation.
Robert Bridge is an American writer and journalist. Former Editor-in-Chief of The Moscow News, he is author of the book, Midnight in the American Empire, released in 2013.