This past month marked the fifth snowiest November that YYC had seen since the record began, and the snowiest November that the city had experienced since 1966!
According to YYC Weather Records, the Twitter account keeping track of these sorts of things, Calgary saw a grand total of 47.4 cm of snowfall between November 1 and November 30, 2019.
#Calgary just had its snowiest November since 1966. Total snow was 47.4cm. #YycWx— YYC Weather Records (@YYC_Weather) December 6, 2019
That's just 6.5 cm short of 1966's total snowfall of 53.9 cm, which took fourth place for snowiest November since records began way back in 1881.
Third and second place were both seen in the 1800s, with 1896 seeing a total of 57.5 cm and the following year seeing 64.4 cm.
The absolute snowiest November that Calgary had ever seen (on record, that is) was back in 1914 when a grand total of 69.7 cm of snow fell on the city before December even hit.
#Calgary just had its 5th snowiest November since records began (by total snow). #YycWx pic.twitter.com/Uahxp96DXe— YYC Weather Records (@YYC_Weather) December 6, 2019
Which makes this past month's 47.4 cm not look so bad in comparison — though it is still only fall.
We'll just have to wait and see what the upcoming winter has in store for us.
If we had to guess, we'd say it's probably some more snow.