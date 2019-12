© DENIS CHARLET / AFP.



A Paleolithic hunting camp

The Renancourt "Venus"

. Discovered in 2011, during an Inrap diagnostic operation, the site of Amiens-Renancourt 1 has been under full excavation since 2014. During the 2019 season, an exceptional Gravettian "Venus," some 23,000-years-old, was discovered., in a neighborhood of southwest Amiens, the site is sealed within Eolian silts (loess) attributed to the end of the last glacial period (between 40,000 and 10,000 years ago). Four meters below the current ground level, a concentration of very well-preserved artifacts was discovered. This concentration has been dated by Carbon 14 to 23,000 years ago (21,000 BC) and is attributed to a late phase of the Gravettian culture, which was present in Europe between 28,000 and 22,000 years ago.The site of Amiens-Renancourt is today one of the rare sites that provides evidence for the presence of Modern Humans (Homo Sapiens) in northern France at the beginning of the Upper Paleolithic.This year, in 2019, the archaeologists have just discovered an exceptional sculpture that joins a remarkable collection of fifteen other Gravettian statuettes, the first of which was discovered in 2014.This sculpture adheres perfectly to the aesthetic canon of the Gravettian stylistic tradition, which includes the Venuses of Lespugue (Haute-Garonne) and Willendorf (Austria), as well the bas-relief Venus of Laussel (Dordogne). This "Venus" of Renancourt alsoThe last one discovered in a reliable stratigraphic context in France was found in Tursac (Dordogne), in 1959. Today, the site of Amiens-Renancourt doubles the number of these Gravettian art objects known in France. The archaeologists, some of which appear to be manufacturing waste products.The function and meaning of these Paleolithic statuettes remain unknown.