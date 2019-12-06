© Hunter Moliver



Sometimes referred to as "shooting stars," fireballs, which are very bright, fast-moving meteors that appear to streak across the sky leaving behind a luminescent trail, are tracked by the organization, which encourages and promotes interest in meteoric astronomy.On Thursday, the agency received roughly 50 reports about a fireball seen over Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. The majority of the reports came from Houston, according to the data.Hunter Moliver, who lives inside the 610 Loop, was shocked when he reviewed his home Nest surveillance footage."I heard there was a flash of light in the sky this morning but did not see it myself, so I checked the footage and was surprised to see the meteor so clearly," Moliver said."I thought it was one of the most incredible things I have ever seen in the sky over Houston," he said. "The blue flash and the long tail were magnificent."