global meltdown
Writing for AdAge this week, Aaron Hall argues that in order to get people to "take action" against climate change, "rebranding" is crucial, since people have become too used to the idea that climate is changing and need to be shocked into the notion that the world as we know it is ending.

Aaron turns up the heat...

What he and his marketing team came up with was a series of much more frightening labels to stick on climate change in the hope of jolting people into meaningful engagement.

The terms "Global Meltdown" or "Global Melting," for instance, deliver a more negative image than mere "Global Warming," he contends. "The names signal that ice caps are melting, but also create a more visceral image in the mind — that real feeling of 'melting' when it's too hot outside. A meltdown is a disastrous event that draws from the ultimate terror of a nuclear meltdown, an apt metaphor for global destruction."

"Climate Collapse" and "Climate Chaos," on the other hand, "instil a clear message for a direct call to action," Hall notes, adding that "there's nothing neutral about collapse or chaos."

Bolstering the rhetoric even further, Hall proposes the weaponized term "Scorched Earth."

Like all snake-oil salesmen...

Mr. Hall's belief that it does not matter if what is said is true as long as it elicits the necessary response is reminiscent of similar assertions by leaders of the Extinction Rebellion (XR) movement. (It's OK to lie, as long as you get what you want...)

And the fact that alarmists have been caught lying about the ice caps melting, plummeting polar bear numbers, climate shocked suicidal walruses, the fires in the Amazon, etc., etc... it doesn't matter, the fight must go on.

Thomas Williams of Breitbart has however seen the writing on the wall...

"Alarmist language works" in some cases, but when it's used to excess for effect people inevitably become resentful and angry about the lies and manipulation.

"Like Aesop's fable of the Boy Who Cried Wolf, climate alarmists may wake up one fine day to find that nobody believes them anymore."

Could time be almost-up for Greta and her crew?

Is that what the central bank backed theater in Madrid is all about?
UN climate change conference Madrid
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) received a budget of $41.8 million in 2018-2019, of which $31.8 million went on staffing and running costs, with only $4.1 million eventually reaching actual environmental projects.

You have to ask yourself, is the UN value for money?

And isn't it funny how the rhetoric has been ramped-up just as the UN announces it's running out of cash:


I Know, I know.

Silly me.

"Shut up and pay your taxes."