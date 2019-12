Aaron turns up the heat...

Writing for AdAge this week, Aaron Hall argues that in order to get people to "take action" against climate change, "rebranding" is crucial, since people have become too used to the idea that climate is changing and need to be shocked into the notion that the world as we know it is ending.What he and his marketing team came up with was a series of much more frightening labels to stick on climate change in the hope of jolting people into meaningful engagement.The terms "Global Meltdown" or "Global Melting," for instance, deliver a more negative image than mere "Global Warming," he contends. "The names signal that ice caps are melting, but also create a more visceral image in the mind — that real feeling of 'melting' when it's too hot outside. A meltdown is a disastrous event that draws from the ultimate terror of a nuclear meltdown, an apt metaphor for global destruction.""Climate Collapse" and "Climate Chaos," on the other hand, "instil a clear message for a direct call to action," Hall notes, adding that "there's nothing neutral about collapse or chaos."Thomas Williams of Breitbart has however seen the writing on the wall..."Like Aesop's fable of the Boy Who Cried Wolf, climate alarmists may wake up one fine day to find that nobody believes them anymore."Could time be almost-up for Greta and her crew?Is that what the central bank backed theater in Madrid is all about?And isn't it funny how the rhetoric has been ramped-up just as the UN announces it's running out of cash:I Know, I know.Silly me."Shut up and pay your taxes."