Days of heavy rain have caused havoc in parts of South India, claiming the lives of at least 27 people.The worst affected areas are in the state of Tamil Nadu. Neighbouring Pudducherry and parts of Karnataka state including Bangalore (Bengaluru) have also seen heavy rain. India's Meteorological Department has forecast further rain over the coming days.In Tamil Nadu, 17 people died after a wall collapsed on a row of houses in Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district late on 01 December, 2019. Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority saidFlooding was reported in parts of Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Thoothukkudi districts in Tamil Nadu. Around 5,000 houses were flooded in Cuddalore, with around 500 people displaced. The heavy rain have also caused urban flooding in suburban areas of Chennai.Schools have been closed in several districts of the state.India's Central Water Commission said that the Bhavani River at Savandapur in Erode District is likely to reach warning level due to rainfall and releases from Bhavanisagar Dam. Meanwhile in Coimbatore district,. Levels of the Odendurai have since started to fall.