Beijing has stopped allowing US Navy vessels to visit Hong Kong and "sanctioned" foreign NGOs after President Donald Trump signed a bill, which targets China over its response to anti-government protests and riots in the city.Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying, said on Monday that China will no longer review requests by the American warships to dock in Hong Kong. The nation has already barred several US Navy ships from visiting Hong Kong in recent months.These groups are "responsible for the current chaos" in the city, she told reporters.The spokesperson stressed thatThe legislation allows the US to impose sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials over human rights abuses in Hong Kong.The US lawmakers argued that the law would help to uphold democracy and punish police officials for mistreating peaceful protesters.Beijing, meanwhile, slammed the moveChinese officials have repeatedly warned Washington against meddling in Hong Kong and accused American politicians, who openly backed the protesters, of encouraging riots there.