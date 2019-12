Here's a look at total snowfall accumulation across the Lower 48 States since last Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. At least 19 states had at least an isolated location with at least a foot of snow over the past 6 days! pic.twitter.com/JqqhpBxWiI — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) December 2, 2019



four feet in the mountains of California and Utah

So, it's pretty good at Alta Ski Area right now...



...117" snowfall and a 52" base already! 💪🏻 https://t.co/jS61zS1ZxD pic.twitter.com/zJX8lKEWvl — SnowBrains (@SnowBrains) December 2, 2019



Christmas lights and decorations created a festive scene at the Gatlinburg SkyBridge, North America's longest pedestrian suspension bridge, as snow fell in the area. https://t.co/zVTvxjsBsR pic.twitter.com/fn79z1D5ow — ABC News (@ABC) December 2, 2019



Took a drive up Pine Grove Mountain and was greeted with this beautiful winter wonderland! #snow #PAwx pic.twitter.com/X40CTs6aDd — Becky DePodwin (@wx_becks) December 2, 2019



Whoa, that's a lot of new snow! Heather Grand, in Duluth, says thank goodness for helpful neighbors or they wouldn't be going anywhere anytime soon! | https://t.co/PAfe5Cjoq1 #mnwx pic.twitter.com/VkY7djvtdR — WCCO - CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) December 1, 2019



At 11:30 am, we're having blizzard-like conditions, in Grand Canyon Village, with blowing snow and hazardous driving conditions. Many regional roads are still closed as crews continue to plow. Don't travel today, if at all possible. #GrandCanyon #Arizona #AZWX pic.twitter.com/jlmft2Dd56 — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) November 29, 2019



The two powerhouse storms that swept across the nation over the past week have left behind the most extensive early-December snow cover in at least 16 years.Snow covered the ground on nearly half of the real estate in the Lower 48 —— on Monday morning, the largest area on Dec. 2 since snow cover records from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration began in 2003.The back-to-back storms instigated miserable pre- and post-Thanksgiving travel conditions, resulting in hundreds of flight cancellations and delays, and scores of highway accidents.Last Monday and Tuesday, the first of the two storms dumped double-digit snowfall totals from the Rockies to the northern Great Lakes, including 22.3 inches of snow in Boulder, Colo ., and 9.2 inches in Minneapolis. including up toSpecific amounts include., 21.7 inches in Duluth, Minn ., and 22.6 inches in Albany, N.Y., the state capital's 8th biggest snowstorm on record.Snow from this second storm fell as far south as the high desert of Southern California Tennessee and the mountains of northern Georgia. After the second storm socked the Colorado Rockies, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center The weather over the next five to seven days will not be as active as the past week, although several storm systems will slam into California between Wednesday and Sunday, bringing plentiful rain and mountain snow. But, because these storm systems will tend to fade as they head east, the snow cover extent over the contiguous United States should recede some as this week wears on.Below, find some snowy scenes from recent days across the country.