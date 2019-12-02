other

You could say Ukip's interim leader had a bit of a shocker during an appearance on Sky News this morning.The party has suffered from supporters moving to back Nigel Farage's Brexit Party or the Conservatives with their slogan to 'get Brexit done'.It has fielded just 43 candidates, hoping to add to its three historical MPs, Bob Spink, Mark Reckless and Douglas Carswell - all of whom defected from the Tories.towards the former English Defence League leader. But she added:She said: 'Our immigration policy, one of our key things, asylum will not be granted to migrants who enter the UK illegally from a safe country such as France, Belgium or Ireland.'She was quickly told by Mr Boulton: 'That's the existing government policy, there's nothing new there.' Reaction to the interview quickly spread online with some calling it 'comedy gold' and others labelling it a 'car crash'.