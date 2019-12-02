It's the first week of summer and rather than sunshine and heat, it's snowing.Many parts of Victoria have shivered through a cold and wet start to the hotter months, with snow blanketing the alps, leaving Victorian's reaching for their winter woollies.Falls Creek and The Hotham Alpine Resort in Victoria and Perisher Ski Resort in New South Wales all saw, we did think about reopening, but we thought we might leave this one to the locals, to get the last turns in for 2019," Grace Smith from Falls Creek said.Temperatures have plummeted around the state as a strong cold front crosses Australia's south east.Tourists visiting Mount Donna Buang - about 80kms east of Melbourne - had to battle snow and icy winds, with one holiday maker likening it to current weather back home in Europe.In Melbourne, temperatures sat around 14C - making it the coldest day since early October.Sydneysiders were a little bit luckier, with temperatures hovering around 21C, which is about two degrees colder than average.