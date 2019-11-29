48 inches

A Thanksgiving storm brought snow to much of the Inland Empire. Just how much? Up to four feet at Big Bear. Here's a look at snowfall totals at various elevations as of midday Friday, according to the National Weather Service:(7,100 feet)(6,800 feet)(6,200 feet) 33.5 inches(5,200 feet) 30 inchest (6,900 feet) 30 inches( 6,800 feet) 18-30 inches(6,400 feet) 24-28 inches(5,700 feet) 27 inches(6,000 feet) 27 inches(5,000 feet) 24 inches(5,400 feet) 14-18 inches(4,200) 4 inches(2,600 feet) 1-2 inches(2,900 feet) 1-2 inchesSnow Summit opened for the season on Thanksgiving, while Bear Mountain opened Friday.. The resort said it expected the roads would reopen Saturday morning.Resort officials said they planned to operate Lifts 1, 6, 12, 13, 7 & 11 on Saturday. Slide Peak is expected to open Sunday or Monday, operators said."There is a lot of snow back there and we need time to prepare that area for opening," they said.