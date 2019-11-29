Thanksgiving Storm Drops 4 Feet of Snow on Big Bear Mountain

A Thanksgiving storm brought snow to much of the Inland Empire. Just how much? Up to four feet at Big Bear. Here's a look at snowfall totals at various elevations as of midday Friday, according to the National Weather Service:

Big Bear Resorts (7,100 feet) 48 inches
Snow Valley (6,800 feet) 36 inches
Arrowbear (6,200 feet) 33.5 inches
Lake Arrowhead South (5,200 feet) 30 inches
Mountain High Resort (6,900 feet) 30 inches
Big Bear City ( 6,800 feet) 18-30 inches
Wrightwood (6,400 feet) 24-28 inches
Twin Peaks (5,700 feet) 27 inches
Running Springs (6,000 feet) 27 inches
Mount Baldy (5,000 feet) 24 inches
Idyllwild (5,400 feet) 14-18 inches
Anza-Borrego (4,200) 4 inches
Beaumont (2,600 feet) 1-2 inches
Victorville (2,900 feet) 1-2 inches


Big Bear Mountain Resort gets 48 inches of snow in 48 hours

Snow Summit opened for the season on Thanksgiving, while Bear Mountain opened Friday. So far for the season, the two areas have recorded 54 inches of snow.

On Friday, the two highways to Snow Valley — Highway 18 and Highway 330 — were closed, as was Green Valley Lake Road, leaving skiiers and snowboarders in the lurch. The resort said it expected the roads would reopen Saturday morning.

Resort officials said they planned to operate Lifts 1, 6, 12, 13, 7 & 11 on Saturday. Slide Peak is expected to open Sunday or Monday, operators said.

"There is a lot of snow back there and we need time to prepare that area for opening," they said.