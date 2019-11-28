© KY3

Monday night's mysterious "booms" that could be heard throughout the area remained a mystery Tuesday.Township Trustee Wayne Schillig surmised the noise might have come from someone illegally target-shooting at night.Police Chief Ron Devies was in the police station when both booms rang out — the first at 8 p.m. and the second at 8:45 p.m.Devies initially thought the sound was the result on someone dropping a heavy item into the recycling bin outside. When he heard the second boom, he knew it wasn't that.The chief said he has "no idea" of what actually caused the startling noise and there were no obvious utility issues."All I know is, it was southeast of the police station somewhere," he said Tuesday morning.Devies said his department received two phone calls inquiring about the booms and then another five to eight via social media.Some residents surmised the noise may have come from Nexus workers conducting testing or other activity on the pipeline running through the township.Schillig called the company Tuesday to inquire, but a spokesperson for the company assured him no testing had been taken place.He also called his son, Peter, a hydrogeologist who works with the U.S. Geological Survey in Colorado, inquiring about seismic activity in this area.There was none, he said.Another possibility?"Someone could have been detonating tannerite," Wayne Schillig said, adding that the target, when hit at a high velocity, explodes. It is used in target-shooting and makes a similar sound."You wonder why (someone) would be doing it at night," he said.