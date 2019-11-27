Iranian protesters
© AFP
Iranian protesters gather around a fire during a demonstration against an increase in gasoline prices
At least eight individuals with ties to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) were arrested in Iran during protests over a fuel price hike, the country's official state news agency IRNA reported.

Those detained "had received CIA-funded training in various countries under the cover of becoming citizen-journalists,"Iran's Intelligence Ministry said, as cited by the outlet.

Six were reportedly arrested attending street riots while "carrying out CIA orders," while two others were apprehended as they were trying to "send information abroad."