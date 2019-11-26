© Reuters/David Mercado



Understanding the TREP

Objections to the OAS report

The results of the quick count for 83.85% of votes transmitted are consistent with a projection of the final result that points Morales as winner with a victory of more than 10 percentage points.

Neither the OAS mission nor any other party has demonstrated that there were widespread or systematic irregularities.

Neither the quick count nor the official show significant changes in voting trends with respect to the final results.

The official count did not stop for any significant period or undergo a significant modification following the TREP pause.

It is not clear how the objections of the OAS mission regarding the quick count would affect the official one.

Did the break alter the results?

Rural areas that have voted for Morales in the last thirteen years are slower in transmitting the data and sending the counting sheets to the electoral courts because they do not have access to the internet and are far from the cities. Therefore, their votes are counted in the final stage of the count.

The results of the official count have a tendency similar to those of the rapid count.

The gap between Morales and Mesa widened constantly as the count progressed. "It was a predictable and not surprising phenomenon."

OAS politicization

The result did not change

Results

Two international studies, done by independent investigators, have contradicted the reports published by the Organization of American States (OAS) on alleged irregularities in the elections of October 20 and have shown that Evo Morales won in the first round without committing fraud.One of the research papers is entitledand was carried out by the Center for Research in Economics and Politics ( CEPR ).This 18 page document summarizes the statistical analysis of the electoral results and the minutes of the general elections of last October 20 in Bolivia, whichAccording to the study prepared by Guillaume Long, David Rosnick, Cavan Kharrazian and Kevin Cashman,The Washington-based CEPR was founded by economists Dean Baker and Mark Weisbrot and includes as consultants the Nobel Prize in Economics winners Robert Solow and Joseph Stiglitz, among other specialists.In the Bolivian electoral system there areone of rapid counting orwhich both Bolivia and other countries have used following the recommendations of the OAS,As explained, the TREP is managed jointly by a private company and by the Civic Registry Service (SERECÍ). Its function is to deliver fast, non-binding and partial results on the night of the elections, unlike the official calculation.Experts state that this pause was planned by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, which had announced a week before the elections that it would announce the results of the rapid count after having verified at least 80% of the preliminary counts.The MOE said one day after the elections, in a press release, "its deep concern and surprise at the drastic and difficult to justify change in the trend of preliminary results [of the quick count] known after the polls close".That is, until that moment avoiding the second round was not assured. However, this result was modified as the results were scrutinized.Three days after the elections, the director of the MOE, Gerardo de Icaza, read his preliminary report before the Permanent Council of the OAS in which he stated that "the changes in the TREP trend were difficult to explain and did not coincide with the others available measures".Analysts believe that "the mission did not provide evidence supporting these statements that suggest that the quick count could be incorrect or 'difficult to explain', so they conclude that:The OAS has affirmed that after the pause, Morales's difference over Mesa increased in such a way that the resigned president approached the ten percentage points necessary to avoid voting, so he expressed "his deep concern and surprise at the change drastic and difficult to justify in the trend of known preliminary results after the closing of the polls."At this point, the authors of the report wonder if "this 'change in trend' is truly 'difficult to justify,'" to which they respond:In the report, which concludes that the OAS accusations have had a significant influence on public opinion, reference is made to the government of Donald Trump and his allies, such asThe researchers believe that the politicization of an independent electoral monitoring process "becomes tangible" when the OAS "makes unsubstantiated statements that call into question the validity of an electoral count", which is "dangerous" in the context of "political polarization and the post-election political violence that has taken place in Bolivia".As a recommendation, it is urged the "unfounded accusations" be withdrawn and to take measures "to ensure the neutrality of the electoral observation by the OAS in the future."Another of the analyses entitledIn the text, Mebane explains that "there is evidence that fraudulent votes in the elections were not decisive to the result", after the use of thewhich is the application of scientific methodology to computer media to establish factual information or provide expert opinions for legal proceedings.This statistical model utilizes the idea that "frauds" occur when a party wins votes for a combination of votes obtained from "fabricating" abstentions and "stealing" votes from opposing parties.This work showed that there were presumably "fraudulent" counts in 274 of the 34,551 tables set up by the elections in Bolivia.The letter clarifies that the Eforensics model is new and "with capabilities that have not yet been fully understood", so, although it resembles the counting of the electoral system, it can classify some votes as fraudulent without necessarily being so.Mebane compares the statistical irregularities that could have indicated fraud, without having changed the final results, in elections in Honduras, Turkey, Russia, Austria and Wisconsin (USA) by analyzing them with the Eforensics model.. Given the margin of more than 10 percentage points, which represent 648,439 votes,