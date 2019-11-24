Earth Changes
Two dead and one missing after rains of "historic" intensity drench south France
The Local
Sun, 24 Nov 2019 18:10 UTC
One corpse was found in the village of Le Muy, just north of France's Mediterranean coast, close to where a rescue dinghy had capsized on Saturday evening with three members of the fire brigade and three civilians aboard, the local authorities in the southern Var region said. One of the civilians had been reported missing.
Members of the French civil defence take took part in rescue operations in flooded areas such as Le Muy, near Cannes in southeastern France.
The second body, of a man in his 50s, was found in the village of Cabasse in a car, said the local authorities, without giving further details. Meanwhile, another man, in his 70s, was still missing in the village of Saint-Antonin-du-Var after going out during the night amid heavy rain. Searches are continuing.
The town of Roquebrune-sur-Argens in the Var region was particularly badly affected and only accessible by boat or helicopter, the local authorities said. Some 4,500 households have been left without electricity throughout the Var and Alpes-Maritimes regions.
Transport was badly hit, with services suspended between Nice and the port of Toulon outside Marseille, with Paris-Nice trains stopping in Marseille and not carrying on to Nice. Normal service was to gradually resume Sunday afternoon.
'Far from normal'
The senior official for the Var region, Jean-Luc Videlaine, told AFP that the rains had been of "historic" intensity, adding that the damage will be "considerable". He said that water levels were now going down but added that the situation was "far from returning to normal".
In some areas of the Var region, the equivalent of two or three months of rain fell in just 24 or 48 hours.
The scientific discourse misses the fact that the ability to deny is an amazing human phenomenon, a product of sheer complexity of our emotional, linguistic, moral and intellectual lives. Denial is a complex unconscious defense mechanism for coping with guilt, anxiety and other disturbing emotions aroused by reality.
Recent Comments
The kurds in Syria represent approximately 10℅ of the population. An obvious western ploy using a regional proxy as cover.
As for the video-- surprisingly a famous astrophysicist, holds that people's meditation globally, generates incredibly powerful positive energy,...
I don't do the breathing part, but meditation-- yes! It really works for me and can recommend it to anyone experiencing analysis paralysis -- very...
I find this interesting from the above article: 'Alex' said that dissenting experts, protesting against the doctoring of their work, were invited...
I had plans in the mid 70s to contract with Halliburton as a oil well cementer and go overseas to the Mideast. But the wife put a stop to that...