1) There is no evidence of the Chinese government censoring Top Gun: Maverick

2) Marketplace Twisted the US Military's Role to Fit in with their Bigotry

3) NPR Believe in Political Self-Censorship, Even in a Podcast Criticising Others for Self-Censoring

The producers chopped the story and we lost the soundbites of you.

Not a Coincidence

Yesterday, NPR's podcast Marketplace released a new episode titled How Chinese censorship changed "Top Gun" (and the rest of Hollywood). It is the latest in the never-ending stream of mainstream media output complaining about Chinese government censorship of Hollywood.The episode's segment focused on Top Gun: Maverick, and the removal of a patch on the back of Maverick's leather jacket featuring a Taiwanese flag. The change was presumably made to pre-empt the Chinese government censors, for whom the notion of Taiwan being an independent state is a no-no. This caused a controversy when sharp-eyed Top Gun fans noticed the change in the trailer for the film.So I was pleased that the Marketplace segment producer Scott Tong contacted me for an interview for NPR's piece on this issue. We spoke for about an hour and Scott was polite, pleasant to talk to and seemed to appreciate the point I repeatedly made aboutI even had to record my end of the conversation and send it to him, which I did, because apparently NPR are unable to record skype or phone conversations.However, the finished episode did not include any of that hour-long interview, or any of the points that I raised with Scott. I am not bothered about the lack of exposure (a brief clip on an NPR podcast isn't exactly A-list), nor am I particularly annoyed with Scott for wasting my time.Let me explain.It is an assumption that the film-makers replaced the Taiwan flag patch from the jacket in order to make it easier for Top Gun: Maverick to exploit the Chinese market.Admittedly, it's an assumption that makes sense given that Paramount didn't have to partner with a Chinese company, they could easily afford to make the film themselves and it's pretty much guaranteed to make a big profit. But by partnering with a Chinese film production house they can sidestep China's film import quotas. The only reason for the partnership is so Paramount can get their film into China more easily.To be clear, I am not a fan of artists cow-towing to anyone, especially governments.The Marketplace segment did mention the US military's support for Top Gun: Maverick, and Scott was in touch with CDR Clay Doss, the US Navy's Assistant Chief of Information, while researching the episode.As I pointed out to Scott, the Production Assistance Agreement between the Top Gun producers and the Pentagon requires that the producers let the Navy 'weave key talking points' into the script, as well as providing them with the usual censorship powers that are standard in military-Hollywood contracts.But what NPR and Scott Tony did was even worse than that.That's right. Not only did they cover-up the (much more pervasive) US government censorship of Hollywood, they became cheerleaders for the US military's bullying of movie producers. In effect, this podcast is a call to arms for the Pentagon to get even more involved in Hollywood, to push back against those yellow-skinned Commie subversives who dare to have their own set of cultural expectations and values.The final reason why NPR are a bunch of spineless, bootlicking hypocrites is that they clearly believe in self-censorship, as long as it is done to protect the US government, not the Chinese government.As Scott explained it to me, he included some clips from our conversation in the segment but:I wonder if NPR would take the same approach to other fairly well-known and widely-reported examples of government censorship. For example, when Lebanon's General Security Directorate's censorship committee banned The Post there was no political outcry. The film was banned because of director Steven Spielberg's close association with the Israeli government, even though The Post has nothing to do with Israel or the Middle East.Even in a case like this, where I sympathise and even agree with the reasons for the censorship, I am still opposed to it, because it is still political censorship. But not so NPR and the others — who have not only selectively reported on Chinese government censorship as though it were an extreme case rather than the global standard, but also lead the crowd cheering for more US government censorship and control of Hollywood.It is presumably not a coincidence that not a single article on this issue mentions the much larger, more politicised censorship of Hollywood by the US government. It is presumably not a coincidence that the one time a journalist tried to incorporate some of that into his piece, it got removed by his producers so they could maintain their racist, moronic propaganda line.Needless to say, I won't be listening to Marketplace again. But I will be sending them this article...