© Alaska Earthquake Center
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake southeast of Adak rumbled the western Aleutian Islands at 3:54 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

An earthquake with a reviewed magnitude of 6.3 rumbled in the Aleutian Islands on Saturday afternoon, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

The earthquake at 3:54 p.m. was centered 59 miles southeast of Adak at a depth of 16.1 miles, the center reported. Several aftershocks -- the strongest registering at magnitude 3.6 -- were recorded in the region.

Shaking was felt in Adak, according to citizen reports.

A tsunami was not expected, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.