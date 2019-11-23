© Reuters/Manuel Claure



Bolivia's Senate has passed legislation canceling Evo Morales' victory in the October presidential election, which was followed by a coup that forced him to flee the country. The bill also opens the door for new elections.The bill on new elections was passed unanimously, the Senate confirmed on its Twitter page. The legislation will now need to get the approval of the lower chamber of the national parliament before self-proclaimed interim president Jeanine Anez signs it into law.which saw Morales eventually winning by a wide margin and sparked massive protests. It also allows for a new vote to be held without setting a specific date.The Bolivian Congress will also have to form a new seven-member electoral court after the previous one was disbanded amid vote-manipulating allegations.The new vote comes as the 'interim government' attempts to resolve what is arguably the worst political crisis the nation has seen in more than a decade and a half. Even though Morales was de facto forced into exile, his ouster did not bring calm to Bolivia. On the contrary, crowds of people took to the streets to protest the new government, only to face a police crackdown.Most recently, law enforcement tear-gassed mourners carrying the coffins of persons killed in previous clashes.according to AFP.Morales, a president seen as representing indigenous peoples and a veteran of the Latin American left, sought a fourth presidential term earlier in October after ruling Bolivia for about 14 years. Yet, this time he faced fierce resistance from the opposition, which claimed the vote was rigged. Eventually, he had to resign under pressure from the military and sought political asylum in Mexico.Opposition Senator Jeanine Anez has since declared herself "interim president."Morales designated himself as a victim of a coup and denied allegations he was instigating rallies in his support from Mexico. He also said he would not run in a new vote if the people of Bolivia do not want him to.