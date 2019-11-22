Fasted Exercise Curbs Food Intake and Improves Cognition

Fasted Exercise Boosts Fat Loss

Fasted Exercise Rejuvenates Your Muscles

"Since the discovery of exercise-induced oxidative stress several decades ago, evidence has accumulated that ROS [reactive oxygen species] produced during exercise also have positive effects by influencing cellular processes that lead to increased expression of antioxidants.

These molecules are particularly elevated in regularly exercising muscle to prevent the negative effects of ROS by neutralizing the free radicals. In addition, ROS also seem to be involved in the exercise-induced adaptation of the muscle phenotype."

" ... essential for keeping your muscle machinery tuned. Technically, acute oxidative stress makes your muscle increasingly resilient to oxidative stress; it stimulates glutathione and SOD [superoxide dismutase, the first antioxidant mobilized by your cells for defense] production in your mitochondria along with increased muscular capacity to utilize energy, generate force and resist fatigue.

Simply put, exercise and fasting yield acute oxidative stress, which keeps your muscles' mitochondria, neuro-motors, and fibers intact. Hence, exercise and fasting help counteract all the main determinants of muscle aging."

Fasted Exercise Improves Glucose and Insulin Parameters

Other Health Benefits of Fasted Exercise

Boost your growth hormone production 17, 18

Improve your body composition (as described above, it specifically helps shed fat and not just overall body weight 19 )

) Boost your cognitive function 20

Boost your testosterone level 21, 22

Help prevent depression23,24

What to Eat After Exercise

"Protein ingestion produces a strong anabolic stimulus that elevates muscle protein synthesis. The ability of a serving of protein to stimulate muscle protein synthesis (MPS) is dependent on absorption and blood kinetics of amino acids, amount of protein ingested, and the amino acid composition of the protein source.

Only the essential amino acids (EAA), especially leucine, initiate an immediate increase in MPS. Being a rapidly digested protein with a high leucine content, whey has been shown to stimulate MPS more than equal amounts of casein and soy in the first hours after exercise ...

At the molecular level the mechanistic target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1) and its substrates ... are believed to largely be responsible for the protein synthetic response to resistance exercise and protein intake, with resistance exercise potentiating the effect of protein ingestion."

Leucine-Rich Whey Is an Ideal Post-Exercise Meal

Should You Never Eat Before Exercise?