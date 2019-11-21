© REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

People are vile when they talk rubbish about my faith. However, I will not lose hope and remain steadfast in my religion.

A Pakistani journalist has resigned after reportedly being harassed by colleagues over her Christian faith and her refusal to convert to Islam.Speaking to local media, the journalist said that her husband never pressed her to change her religion. She also added that her Christian faith remained unshaken, despite the abuse she endured.Her story was met with outrage on social media, with many citing her experience as proof of widespread religious intolerance in Pakistan.