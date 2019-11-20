Mr. Barr declared unambiguously and in plain English that "in waging a scorched earth, no-holds-barred war of 'Resistance' against this Administration, it is the Left that is engaged in the systematic shredding of norms and the undermining of the rule of law."
Is any part of that unclear? The confounded might take in this more detailed lesson in recent history from the speech:
Immediately after President Trump won election, opponents inaugurated what they called 'the Resistance,' and they rallied around an explicit strategy of using every tool and maneuver available to sabotage the functioning of his administration. Now, 'resistance' is the language used to describe insurgency against rule imposed by an occupying military power. It obviously connotes that the government is not legitimate. This is a very dangerous — indeed incendiary — notion to import into the politics of a democratic republic. What it means is that, instead of viewing themselves as the "loyal opposition," as opposing parties have done in the past, they essentially see themselves as engaged in a war to cripple, by any means necessary, a duly elected government."And anyone who takes in the nauseating spectacle of Congressman Adam Schiff's House Intel Committee impeachment process can see that shredding of norms on full shameless display, where the attempted defense of nakedly absurd charges against the president is thwarted by a chicane of deceitful rules outside any concept of due process, concocted by Mr. Schiff and his task force of Lawfare hustlers — no right to call witnesses, no right of cross-examination, and no right to argue that set of rules cribbed from the Stalin show trials by way of the Spanish Inquisition.
They're pouring it on this week ahead of a post-Thanksgiving cold water deluge of bad news that will detail charges against the progenitors of RussiaGate. The roll-call may be a long one, including many actors whose turpitudes have been publicly and richly documented for many months - Messers, Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Rosenstein, McCabe, Strzok, Halper, Ms. Page, et. al - and, if real justice is on order, not a few figures lurking in the Deep State deep background — John Carlin, Bill Priestap, Dana Boente, Michael Gaeta, Sally Yates, Loretta Lynch, Susan Rice, Samantha Power, and perhaps even the archangel Barack Obama, just in time for Christmas, too. Robert Mueller and Andrew Weissmann deserve to be included for what amounted to a blatant, arrantly mendacious malicious prosecution, knowing that they had no case and proceeding anyway for two whole years.
Obviously, Rep. Adam Schiff will at some point be called to face the atonal music he composed (with a little help from Karlheinz Stockhausen — give a listen) in a court of law, where different rules apply than the ones now on display in his committee. He has a lot to answer for in his campaign to blow smoke up America's ass for three years running, with deleterious effect on the national project generally and on the honor and dignity of the legislature in particular.