Federica Mogherini is closing her term as the European Union's foreign policy chief in much the same way that she kicked it off: by pandering to Israel.to build a "new start."Mogherini was vague about what the "new start" would entail. Nonetheless, she has brought some degree of innovation - though not in a positive sense - to international relations.Under her leadership, the EU uses far weaker language than previously when alluding to grave breaches of human rights.BackThe "operation" resulted in the deaths of the Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata and his wife. By declining to denounce Israel's blatantly unlawful behavior, Mogherini's team was effectively approving it.Mogherini has been in regular contact with Israel's top politicians over the past five years. When Netanyahu's Likud became the biggest party in a 2015 election , Mogherini was quick to congratulate him.Her message was that she regarded Israel's relationship with the European Union as "mutually beneficial."Perhaps the most concise articulation of those demands is the 2005 Palestinian call for boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel. Following a 2016 confab with Netanyahu, Mogherini stressed her "firm rejection" of the BDS call.To be fair, Mogherini has occasionally spoken some truth.In 2017, Israel's parliament, the Knesset, approved a bill to "regularize" the theft of Palestinian land by formally approving settlements in the occupied West Bank that had hitherto been deemed illegal even by Israel.For once, she accurately identified the problem which must be solved.At grassroots level, many Palestinians are seeking to swap the "one-state reality of unequal rights" for a one-state solution that guarantees equality.Mogherini might have acknowledged the problem - however fleetingly - yet she has been dismissive of those seeking to end it.Rather than advocating for genuine equality,. Mogherini has insisted "there is no alternative" to a two-state solution.Reflecting on her term recently, Mogherini said "I am proud that we, Europeans, have never lost our compass" and have "always kept working to preserve and enable a negotiated two-state solution for Israel and Palestine."Thankfully she did not refer to the figurative navigational aid as a "moral compass." For the EU's stance on some key issues is amoral.Since 30 March 2018, Israel has repeatedly attacked Gaza residents taking part in the Great March of Return.Statements published by that team have claimed that some demonstrators acted violently, implying that is why they were shot.Vital context has been omitted. The stones thrown by some protesters are no match for the exploding bullets or tear gas canisters fired at high velocity by Israeli snipers.Besides,Apparently, it would be too much for Mogherini to accept that.Her "new start" has involved a hunt for euphemisms.It is no longer fashionable,Mogherini and her team have been unfailingly courteous toward Israel. In their statements,Last year, Mogherini's team even stated that it "expects" Israel to "reverse" decisions that would uproot Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. As usual, there was no threat of any penalty if Israel disregarded the EU's ever-so-timid appeal.The celebrations were "covered in blood" because Israel had carried out a massacre in Gaza a few days earlier, he wrote in an opinion piece Will Borrell behave any differently to Mogherini when he takes up his new post?His past willingness to excoriate Israel does not make him a valiant defender of human rights.Borrell himself has made spurious allegations against prominent figures in that movement. He has gone so far as publishing a classified document in an attempt to besmirch one such figure.Borrell might usher in a few small changes but more than likely the indulgence will continue. It is vital, then, that ordinary Europeans do what political leaders won't: boycott and isolate Israel.