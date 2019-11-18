© Gazprom

Russian energy major Gazprom wants to extend the existing agreement, which expires next year, or sign a new deal for one year on gas transit through Ukraine with the country's national oil and gas firm Naftogaz.After considering the forecast for European consumers' gas demand for 2020,the Russian company told media on Monday.However, Gazprom stressed that legal issues must be settled with Ukraine before extending or signing a deal.over alleged economic competition breach and wantsGazprom is also waiting for a response from Naftogaz on direct gas purchases from Russia.Moscow has recently offered Kievon its direct gas supplies, butIn 2018, the court ruled that the Russian company must pay Naftogaz a $2.6 billion compensation for a shortfall in the delivery of gas to Ukraine, a decision appealed by Gazprom.The existing gas contract between Moscow and Kiev expires at the end of the year. With the assistance of the EU, the two sides are in talks over the terms of the deal, but multiple trilateral discussions have proven to be futile so far. Ukraine insists that the agreement must signed for at least ten years, while Moscow offers only a one-year deal.