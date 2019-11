© REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Trying to stay ahead of spurious allegations of enabling 'Russian meddling' into US elections,"Twitter globally prohibits the promotion of political content. We have made this decision based on our belief that," the company announced Friday, sharing the details of its ad ban.Elaborating on the decision in a thread, Twitter's head of legal, policy and Trust & Safety Vijaya Gadde effectively admitted thatThe ban is scheduled to go into effect on November 22. In addition to banning candidates, parties, and affiliated groups like political action committees (PACs) from advertising, Twitter is also ruling out ads that are about influencing votes, parties, ballot initiatives or elections.If this sounds convoluted, banning both people and content, that's because it is. However,To qualify, a publication's,"Nor can the publication be dedicated to advocating on a single issue.. Not only have the legacy media and Democrats blamed the social media for enabling the election of President Donald Trump,Most recently, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) actually demanded Twitter suspend Trump's account as part of her pitch for the 2020 presidential nomination - so far, without effect.In August, Twitter rolled out a ban on ads from "state-controlled news media entities," using a convoluted definition that also carves out exemptions for well-established legacy outlets in the West.(Full disclosure:following the initial 2017 congressional hearings into social media platforms, and the revelation that it proposed a multi-million dollar deal to RT during the 2016 election, which was declined.)The company turned an annual profit for the first time in 2018, five years after going public.