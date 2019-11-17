© Atta Kenare/AFP



30 centimeters.

Heavy snowfall has caught residents of the Iranian capital Tehran off guard, bringing the city to a standstill and closing schools in the northern districts of the metropolis.It all began with tiny hailstones hitting northern part of Tehran during Saturday morning rush hour but it soon grew into a full force snowfall and blanketed the streets.Hamid Mousavi, mayor of Tehran's first district, told the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) that the backed-up traffic prevented the use of snowploughs and forced the municipal workers to clear roads and pavements by hand.It came following days of windless weather that pushed air pollution dangerously high.All elementary schools in and around the Iranian capital were suspended on Wednesday, the last day of the education week, amid elevated levels of pollution in the smog-ridden city.Anoushirvan Mohseni, governor of Tehran Province, said that elementary schools in the cities of Tehran, Varamin, Qarchak and Pishva, all to the south of the capital, were closed on Wednesday as an index measuring the quality of the air in those cities was at unhealthy levels, especially for sensitive groups of the population.