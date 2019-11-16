© Reuters/Jonathan Ernst



Ex-ambassador Marie Yovanovitch feeling "threatened" by President Donald Trump and his tweet criticizing her "in real-time" during her testimony amount to new grounds for impeachment, Democrats and their media proxies claimed.During Friday's impeachment hearing,The former ambassador recalled her reaction to the transcript of the phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a testimony that the New York Times called "powerful and personal."Quoting a third-person account for some reason, Yovanovitch said thatshe went on.House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff (D-California) interrupted the questions from Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman to read a tweet Trump had posted "in real time" during her testimony and solicit Yovanovitch's reaction."Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad," the tweet began.In a huddle with reporters after the hearing, he later called Trump's tweetingThe drama of it all proved just too much for the Democratic side of the aisle to handle."Witness intimidation is a federal crime. It is also an impeachable offense #AbuseOfPower. Consider yourself warned. No. One. Is. Above. The. Law" wrote Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York).Meanwhile,Several pointed out that with her high-pitched voice and emotionally-charged suggestions of being traumatized,the Democrats repeatedly condemned the "character assassination," "smear campaign," and "defamation" that Yovanovitch supposedly endured at the hands of the Trump administration -- while Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York) ridiculed Schiff for blocking access to the mysterious whistleblower.The Democrats continue their search for the grounds of impeachment - "in real time" - as they go along. Those grounds have shifted from the alleged quid pro quo in the Trump-Zelensky phone call, to alleged bribery during that same call, to "witness intimidation" that they claim happened during the hearing itself.