have prompted fear amongst citizens as at least 12 people have been killed in Sindh, according to police and hospital sources.Seven people lost their lives in Thar's Chhachhro area, another four people were killed and two children sustained critical burns in Sanghar, a city in Sanghar district, and a youth in Kandhkot was also pronounced dead.Authorities have urged motorists, commuters and citizens to take caution when driving or travelling during rainy weather.