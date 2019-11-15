© Twitter



A 12-year-old girl has died after being swept in flash floods which hit Tunisia yesterday."A 12-year-old schoolgirl from the city of Fernana, in the province of Jendouba, was killed on Tuesday when she returned home from school," civil defence spokesman Moez Tereia told Anadolu Agency.Tereia added that "flash floods caused by heavy rains swept away the child and caused her death."Earlier yesterday, the Tunisian Ministries of Education and Higher Education and Scientific Research suspended classes in all educational institutions in a number of governorates as a result of the heavy rainfall.