Walking, talking holograms have been a staple of sci-fi films since Princess Leia was magically brought to life in "Star Wars".Now scientists in Britain say they can make even more realistic 3-D versions — a butterfly, a globe, an emoji — which can be seen with the naked eye , heard and even felt without the need for any virtual reality systems Writing in the journal Nature, a team at the University of Sussex in southern England, said technology currently in use can create 3-D images but they are slow, short-lived and "most importantly, rely on operating principles that cannot produce tactile and auditive content as well".To fill in the picture, so to speak, the team created a prototype called Multimodal Acoustic Trap Display (MATD) which "can simultaneously deliver visual, auditory and tactile content".This uses what is known as "acoustophoresis" — sound waves that move and manipulate an object, in this case particles — to form an image in a small box containing arrays of very small speakers.One of the scientists, Ryuji Hirayama, explained how this last feature — so crucial to making the object seem real — works."Even if not audible to us, ultrasound is still a mechanical wave and it carries energy through the air.The system obviously attracts attention because of the science fiction film backdrop but the team said it could have a wide range of applications, from computing to biomedical procedures.