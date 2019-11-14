BlackburnNews.com file photo
© Blackburn News
BlackburnNews.com file photo
Some records go back to 1873

Weather summary for Ontario and the National Capital Region issued by Environment Canada
Wednesday 13 November 2019.

A very cold arctic airmass made its way across Ontario bringing record low temperatures. The airmass also resulted in snow squalls near Lake Huron.


Summary of record low daytime minimum temperatures in degrees Celsius:

Toronto Pearson International Airport
New Record of -13.9
Old Record of -9.6 set in 1986
Records have been kept since 1937

Hamilton Airport
New Record of -14.1
Old Record of -9.6 set in 1986
Records have been kept since 1959

Ottawa Airport
New Record of -14.4
Old Record of -11.5 set in 1986
Records have been kept since 1938

Moose Creek Wells
New Record of -16.5
Old Record of -11.7 set in 2004
Records have been kept since 2003

Kemptville
New Record of -19.0
Old Record of -12 set in 1983
Records have been kept since 1929

Uxbridge West
New Record of -23.6
Old Record of -10.1 set in 2013
Records have been kept since 2012

Peterborough Trent University
New Record of -20.3
Old Record of -13.5 set in 1983
Records have been kept since 1968

Brantford
New Record of -14.9
Old Record of -10.6 set in 1905
Records have been kept since 1876

Lake Superior Provincial Park
New Record of -25.6
Old Record of -16.2 set in 2018
Records have been kept since 2014

Barrie
New Record of -24.2
Old Record of -11.5 set in 1983
Records have been kept since 1977

North Bay
New Record of -21.3
Old Record of -18.7 set in 1986
Records have been kept since 1888

Collingwood
New Record of -16.7
Old Record of -7 set in 1996
Records have been kept since 1995

Lagoon City
New Record of -15.9
Old Record of -7.7 set in 1996
Records have been kept since 1995

Muskoka
New Record of -22.0
Old Record of -16.5 set in 1983
Records have been kept since 1939

Algonquin
New Record of -17.1
Old Record of -15.7 set in 2004
Records have been kept since 2004

Ridgetown
New Record of -18.5
Old Record of -10 set in 1988
Records have been kept since 1885

Delhi
New Record of -15.5
Old Record of -10 set in 1983
Records have been kept since 1934

Windsor
New Record of -15.8
Old Record of -10 set in 1873
Records have been kept since 1866

Sarnia
New Record of -14.3
Old Record of -10 set in 1986
Records have been kept since 1968

Trenton
New Record of -18.8
Old Record of -13.1 set in 1983
Records have been kept since 1935

Kingston
New Record of -16.2
Old Record of -8.2 set in 2013
Records have been kept since 2008

Point Petre
New Record of -14.8
Old Record of -7.1 set in 1996
Records have been kept since 1994

Cobourg
New Record of -16.3
Old Record of -9.1 set in 2013
Records have been kept since 1993

Egbert
New Record of -22.1
Old Record of -9.5 set in 1997
Records have been kept since 1988

Kitchener
New Record of -16.5
Old Record of -10.2 set in 1983
Records have been kept since 1914

Borden
New Record of-24
Old Record of -10.5 set in 2013
Records have been kept since 2004

2. Summary of snowfall amounts from volunteer observers in
centimetres:

Lucknow 17.8
Wroexeter 17
Milverton 14
Durham 12.7

Thanks to clipe for this link.