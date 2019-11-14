Earth Changes
Record cold temperatures across Ontario, Canada
Ice Age Now
Thu, 14 Nov 2019 11:15 UTC
Weather summary for Ontario and the National Capital Region issued by Environment Canada
Wednesday 13 November 2019.
A very cold arctic airmass made its way across Ontario bringing record low temperatures. The airmass also resulted in snow squalls near Lake Huron.
Summary of record low daytime minimum temperatures in degrees Celsius:
Toronto Pearson International Airport
New Record of -13.9
Old Record of -9.6 set in 1986
Records have been kept since 1937
Hamilton Airport
New Record of -14.1
Old Record of -9.6 set in 1986
Records have been kept since 1959
Ottawa Airport
New Record of -14.4
Old Record of -11.5 set in 1986
Records have been kept since 1938
Moose Creek Wells
New Record of -16.5
Old Record of -11.7 set in 2004
Records have been kept since 2003
Kemptville
New Record of -19.0
Old Record of -12 set in 1983
Records have been kept since 1929
Uxbridge West
New Record of -23.6
Old Record of -10.1 set in 2013
Records have been kept since 2012
Peterborough Trent University
New Record of -20.3
Old Record of -13.5 set in 1983
Records have been kept since 1968
Brantford
New Record of -14.9
Old Record of -10.6 set in 1905
Records have been kept since 1876
Lake Superior Provincial Park
New Record of -25.6
Old Record of -16.2 set in 2018
Records have been kept since 2014
Barrie
New Record of -24.2
Old Record of -11.5 set in 1983
Records have been kept since 1977
North Bay
New Record of -21.3
Old Record of -18.7 set in 1986
Records have been kept since 1888
Collingwood
New Record of -16.7
Old Record of -7 set in 1996
Records have been kept since 1995
Lagoon City
New Record of -15.9
Old Record of -7.7 set in 1996
Records have been kept since 1995
Muskoka
New Record of -22.0
Old Record of -16.5 set in 1983
Records have been kept since 1939
Algonquin
New Record of -17.1
Old Record of -15.7 set in 2004
Records have been kept since 2004
Ridgetown
New Record of -18.5
Old Record of -10 set in 1988
Records have been kept since 1885
Delhi
New Record of -15.5
Old Record of -10 set in 1983
Records have been kept since 1934
Windsor
New Record of -15.8
Old Record of -10 set in 1873
Records have been kept since 1866
Sarnia
New Record of -14.3
Old Record of -10 set in 1986
Records have been kept since 1968
Trenton
New Record of -18.8
Old Record of -13.1 set in 1983
Records have been kept since 1935
Kingston
New Record of -16.2
Old Record of -8.2 set in 2013
Records have been kept since 2008
Point Petre
New Record of -14.8
Old Record of -7.1 set in 1996
Records have been kept since 1994
Cobourg
New Record of -16.3
Old Record of -9.1 set in 2013
Records have been kept since 1993
Egbert
New Record of -22.1
Old Record of -9.5 set in 1997
Records have been kept since 1988
Kitchener
New Record of -16.5
Old Record of -10.2 set in 1983
Records have been kept since 1914
Borden
New Record of-24
Old Record of -10.5 set in 2013
Records have been kept since 2004
2. Summary of snowfall amounts from volunteer observers in
centimetres:
Lucknow 17.8
Wroexeter 17
Milverton 14
Durham 12.7
Thanks to clipe for this link.