Weather summary for Ontario and the National Capital Region issued by Environment CanadaWednesday 13 November 2019.The airmass also resulted in snow squalls near Lake Huron.Summary of record low daytime minimum temperatures in degrees Celsius:New Record of -13.9Old Record of -9.6 set in 1986Records have been kept since 1937New Record of -14.1Old Record of -9.6 set in 1986Records have been kept since 1959New Record of -14.4Old Record of -11.5 set in 1986Records have been kept since 1938New Record of -16.5Old Record of -11.7 set in 2004Records have been kept since 2003New Record of -19.0Old Record of -12 set in 1983Records have been kept since 1929New Record of -Old Record of -10.1 set in 2013Records have been kept since 2012New Record ofOld Record of -13.5 set in 1983Records have been kept since 1968New Record of -14.9Old Record of -10.6 set in 1905Records have been kept since 1876New Record ofOld Record of -16.2 set in 2018Records have been kept since 2014New Record ofOld Record of -11.5 set in 1983Records have been kept since 1977New Record ofOld Record of -18.7 set in 1986Records have been kept since 1888New Record of -16.7Old Record of -7 set in 1996Records have been kept since 1995New Record of -15.9Old Record of -7.7 set in 1996Records have been kept since 1995New Record ofOld Record of -16.5 set in 1983Records have been kept since 1939New Record of -17.1Old Record of -15.7 set in 2004Records have been kept since 2004New Record of -18.5Old Record of -10 set in 1988Records have been kept since 1885New Record of -15.5Old Record of -10 set in 1983Records have been kept since 1934New Record of -15.8Old Record of -10 set in 1873Records have been kept since 1866New Record of -14.3Old Record of -10 set in 1986Records have been kept since 1968New Record of -18.8Old Record of -13.1 set in 1983Records have been kept since 1935New Record of -16.2Old Record of -8.2 set in 2013Records have been kept since 2008New Record of -14.8Old Record of -7.1 set in 1996Records have been kept since 1994New Record of -16.3Old Record of -9.1 set in 2013Records have been kept since 1993New Record ofOld Record of -9.5 set in 1997Records have been kept since 1988New Record of -16.5Old Record of -10.2 set in 1983Records have been kept since 1914New Record ofOld Record of -10.5 set in 2013Records have been kept since 20042. Summary of snowfall amounts from volunteer observers incentimetres:Lucknow 17.8Wroexeter 17Milverton 14Durham 12.7Thanks to clipe for this link