Cars also have to be scooped free
Many roads impassable. Thousands lose power. Schools closed.

In the Lesachtal there are so far about 70 cm (27½ inches) of fresh snow.

In Großkirchheim there are almost 60 cm of fresh snow, in Heiligenblut a meter. All schools and kindergartens in Heiligenblut, Großkirchheim, Mörtschach, Winklern and Flattach are closed. Many access roads are impassable, so school buses can not drive. 80 fitters of KELAG are in action.



People should stay at home

In the morning, just under 1,000 households in Upper Carinthia were without electricity, in the west and north of Carinthia a total of 4,000. From Greifenburg to the upper Mölltal and Innerkrems there are several places where the power lines were damaged by fallen trees.

