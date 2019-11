People should stay at home

Many roads impassable. Thousands lose power. Schools closed.All schools and kindergartens in Heiligenblut, Großkirchheim, Mörtschach, Winklern and Flattach are closed. Many access roads are impassable, so school buses can not drive. 80 fitters of KELAG are in action.In the morning, just under 1,000 households in Upper Carinthia were without electricity, in the west and north of Carinthia a total of 4,000. From Greifenburg to the upper Mölltal and Innerkrems there are several places where the power lines were damaged by fallen trees.Thanks to harnaś for this link