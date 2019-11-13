SNOW
Winter heavily attacks Scandinavia. In Sweden, the largest November snowstorms in 40 years.

In Sweden we have typical January weather (except it is November), especially in the central part of the country. A first-degree warning was issued for: Värmland, Dalarna (except Dalafjällen), Gävleborg except for coastal areas and Jämtland. It began snowing on Sunday, and an additional 20 cm of snow can fall during the day.

According to the services, this may be the earliest such a strong winter attack has hit Sweden before mid-November in 40 years. After a wave of snowstorms, the mercury in the northern and central parts of the country will fall to -20 degrees by mid-week.



In both Eastern Norway and central Sweden, it was snowing heavily on Monday, causing paralysis on the roads in Norway as well as disruption to operations at Oslo Gardermoen Airport. On Monday, about half of the departures were delayed.

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute issued weather warnings on Sunday for the Agder, Telemark, Vestfold, Østfold, Oslo, Akershus and Buskerud counties.

On Monday came very big snow in Oslo. "There are currently many delays in the provision of (city) bus services," said Rut bus spokesman Knut-Martin Løken to NRK. The Norwegian Public Road Administration also asked for patience, noting that all available equipment went out on the streets.

Thanks to Patric for this link.