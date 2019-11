© (L) AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Drew Angerer; (R) Wikimedia / Jonathan71

it is liberals who exhibit the personality trait of "psychoticism" and not, as stated in the original article, conservatives.

What's wrong with the American left? Suffering from Trump anxiety disorder, acting like cult members, and engaging in a new McCarthyism, the left has lost its collective mind. I saw it coming and left the left in the nick of time.My break with the left began in the fall of 2016. I was a professor at New York University, a left-liberal, and an active social media participant. the pronoun wars , although, as you'll see, I enjoyed a more satirical approach. When the University of Michigan instituted a policy that offered students a carte blanche pronoun preference opportunity, a clever student offered "His Majesty" as his chosen pronoun, and his blasphemous pronoun choice made the news . The satirical trope hilariously underscored the absurdity of gender and pronoun proliferation, and the institutional lunacy that has attempted to keep pace with it. I posted a link to an article about the spoof on Facebook, without comment. I then proceeded to teach for the rest of the afternoon.I am not using a strict definition of the left that includes only the hard-core Antifa members, socialists, and communists, but also refer to many people formerly known as "liberals," who've since become quite illiberal.I don't blame such foot soldiers of the resistance for their viciousness. They've been led to believe that they're morally superior to Trump and his followers, despite (or perhaps because of) the fact that they harbor such violent fantasies.The American Psychological Association's (APA) Dictionary of Psychology avoids terms like mass psychosis and contagious psychosis, likely for the same reasons that it avoids terms like "nervous breakdown." They sound too dramatic and unscientific. But the APA does use the term "collective hysteria," which its dictionary defines as "the spontaneous outbreak of atypical thoughts, feelings, or actions in a group or social aggregate. Manifestations may include psychogenic illness, collective hallucinations, and bizarre actions."As I've suggested, the left's derangement is not limited to electoral politics and the aftermaths. If we consider cultural politics as well, then we must include gender pluralism and transgenderism, the expanding domain of "racism," and other phenomena.This last bit of transgender orthodoxy recently bled into mass media advertising, thanks to the feminine (not women's!) underwear company, Thinx, whose new " MENstruation" ad made news when it was rejected by CBS (although the network is set to consider an altered version). AdAge had previously reported that Bravo, E!, Oxygen, BET, MTV, VH1, HGTV, the Food Network, TLC and NBC would air the ad.Meanwhile, social psychologists and political scientists have considered collective hysteria to be a characteristic of conservatives alone, with one begrudging but important exception.Here's how the left and I parted ways. After my Facebook condemnation, I created an anonymous Twitter handle, @AntiPCNYUProf, with the name 'The Deplorable NYU Prof' and began tweeting criticisms of political correctness and the adoption of "social justice" ideology in the university and beyond. I was soon discovered by a reporter from NYU's student newspaper and decided to go on the record for my views. In an interview, I criticized the adoption of the new "social justice" creed by NYU and most other North American colleges and universities, including the establishment of "bias reporting hotlines" at NYU and at over 230 other institutions, the use of safe spaces, the adoption of trigger warnings, and the now-routine no-platforming of speakers, which made it impossible for alternative perspectives to be heard on most campuses.Although I was not fired for airing my views, my life on campus was made intolerable. Within two days of my interview's appearance, I was called into the dean's office and pressured to go on a paid leave of absence by him and the head of human resources. "People are concerned about you," the dean said.I was also roundly denounced by an official committee, called the Liberal Studies Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Working Group, who ended their sentencing by declaring: "The cause of his guilt is the content and structure of his thinking." I have since dubbed them "the Conformity, Inequity and Exclusion Group."When I returned from leave, I was universally shunned by over 100 fellow faculty members, some of whom wouldn't let me on an elevator with them. On the very last day of my first semester back from leave, a group of colleagues issued a series of blistering emails, attacking me for announcing on Twitter the forthcoming publication of my new book.Upon complaining to human resources and the equal opportunity employment officers about the abuse, nothing happened - except that my office was moved to... get this ... the Russian department! I liked to joke that I was treated as if I were a Russian spy, sent to my own personal gulag. I was transferred to a completely isolated office with bare metal shelves containing none of my books, because the university refused to have them moved from my old office.I sued the university and five of the offending colleagues for defamation. The university's army of lawyers made overcoming their motion to dismiss the suit nearly insurmountable for the small firm who'd agreed to take my case on a contingency basis. The suit expired but I later negotiated a retirement settlement with the university.