Multiple weather events

Weather issues in both the upper Midwest and Idaho mean potatoes could be in short supply this year.In the Midwest, Minnesota has experienced a number of issues that could cause its volume of potatoes to be lower this season. "We got a late planting—so Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota—and that knocked some yield off of the crop," says Rett Landers of Northern Star Co. in Minneapolis, Minn. He says that while the growing season went well, harvest was wet which also caused issues.Minnesota also saw a delayed harvest due to warm weather and then rains also further affected the ability to harvest. "Most people got done with harvest but it took a longer time because of the warm and wet weather and then the cold weather at the end of harvest," says Landers.Over in Idaho, a leading potato growing region, a significant freeze hit mid-October. "The crews were working 20 hours day easy to get the potatoes up and out in Idaho," says Rick Greener of Greener Produce LLC in Ketchum, Idaho. "There's talk of Idaho having short supplies in May and June and people are worried."