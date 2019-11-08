Fireball over SoCal
© YouTube/AMS/Patrick L.
On November 4, 2019, a meteor was caught flying through the sky in Acton, California. Patrick L. caught the fireball on his dashcam and uploaded it to the American Meteor Society (AMS). The AMS received 6 additional sighting reports from San Diego to Long Beach.


Just two days prior, a fireball was seen soaring over the state.