Snow fell at Victoria's Mt Hotham on November 7 despite the ski season ending a month ago.The dusting was posted on Mt Hotham's official page, with the caption: "Bit cool up at Hotham today and yes, it is snowing. Please take care on the road and check weather and road conditions on our website before travelling up here. If you are hiking, please ensure you are well prepared for the weather changes we get up here!"The video shows snow falling on Hotham Central, which is a collection of retail businesses, including a supermarket, and office accomodation.In the Facebook post, Mt Hotham officials also reminded travellers that the Dargo Road entry from Great Alpine Road had been closed, and urged motorists to check traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au for more info.Credit: Mt Hotham via Storyful