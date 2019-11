© AP/Scott Applewhite/Meet the Press/KJN



I think she is a rising star... In the transition she actually came up and talked to then-candidate, President-elect Trump for a position potentially in the administration. She didn't take it - she's a Democrat, but I will tell you one thing: she is incredibly impressive. You talk about foreign policy and somebody who knows the details of foreign policy?



And I think, particularly, we're going to have a debate in this nation over the next fourteen weeks about "America First" national security and foreign policy. That is what this impeachment thing is going to be.



And I think the American people are going to sit there and go, 'hey, this is exactly what we should be doing. This is why Trump is President. And Tulsi Gabbard, I think more than anybody, actually understands America First national security policy... She's been a serving... Army officer over the Middle East... She came at the time we were looking for people in the State Department, the UN... potentially the Defense Department. She had such a deep knowledge of national security policy...



I'll tell you one thing: she's at the caliber... she is the type of person as a nation we want serving in the cabinet, whether we have a Democratic President or a Republican President.

when she complains (at least if she hopes to win) She misses the sign that the Democrat electorate itself is not able to get out of "snowflake" mode enough to listen to reasoned facts, which she has stated well in the past.

"What I plan to do as the Democratic nominee and as president is to rebuild a new Democratic Party. One that truly represents the interest of the people of this country that is fighting for them, fighting for their well-being, fighting for the well-being of our country and protecting our national resources on this planet."

Tulsi Gabbard is running in the wrong party. No one will hear her views in the Democrat primaries because of the precise reasons that Steve Bannon gave.As the Democrat field for 2020 goes through its gyrations and swan songs to the farthest left of Americans, one candidate consistently gets ignored by both the mainstream media and the rest of the progressive Democrat field - Tulsi Gabbard, the US Representative from Hawaii.*(Mr. Bannon acknowledges in Rep. Gabbard what you have been reading about here on The Duran for several weeks, even months now):Have a look [12:31]:Mr. Bannon characterized Rep. Gabbard's foreign policy expertise not only as just "good" or even "excellent." He said nothing less than this:This is not the first time Rep. Gabbard has caught the eye of Fox and the retinue of largely conservative journalists and news anchors there. However, contrasted with interviewers,Tulsi appeared later as a guest on Maria Bartiromo's show after Mr. Bannon, and disputed the claim that she had been seeking a position with the President's cabinet:Gabbard stated. She then made a point to distance herself from Trump after Bannon said that Gabbard was "the type of person as a nation we want serving in the Cabinet" due to shared foreign policy principles.She complained about being passed over by the Democrat party in the debates,In other words,No one will hear her views in the Democrat primaries because of the precise reasons that Steve Bannon gave. Given the rhetoric coming from all the other candidates in the Democrat field, including former VP Joe Biden,The fact that she "converted" to support of pro-choice and same-sex marriage appears to be nothing more than fealty to the Party, rather than her own viewpoint. After all, swinging to the opposite stance is a big move.she said. Gabbard joined nearly every House Democrat Thursday in voting in favor of a resolution supporting the Trump impeachment inquiry.In addition to opposing Trump, Gabbard has been battling her own party , claiming that they have been working against her in her Democratic primary race. She vowed to change how the party is run if given the opportunity.In other words, what happened in 2016 to Bernie Sanders, who got shut out of the nomination because "it was Hillary's turn" is happening again, though with different dynamics.with the Democrats being the soft delicate sensitive things that only equal danger when millions of them pile up faster than they melt.because she picked the wrong side to be on at home. However, the language she used in her refutation of Steve Bannon's remarks is a bit "coded", meaning that if / when Donald Trump wins re-election,We have probably not addressed this deeply enough, butbecause in an election field where the dominant candidate does not care at all about political pandering, every other candidate is doing just that. Some are more obvious about it, and fortunately or unfortunately, Gabbard is one of the more transparent in this area. We have seen this asSpeculating though, it is possible that this experience may be very beneficial for Mrs. Gabbard later. Having seen that trying to campaign by politicking, rather than by leading,Every Republican lost in 2016 because they would not engage this set of facts.It remains to be seen if Major Gabbard will recognize this dynamic and do what she must.Perhaps along the way those magical liberal values would come in line with the thoughts of an Army Major, too.