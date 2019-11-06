Switzerland was hit by seven small earthquakes early on Tuesday morning in the high mountain region between cantons Bern and Valais. No damage was reported.s, according to the Swiss Seismological Service (SED) at the Federal Institute of Technology, ETH Zurich., about 8km southeast of the Sanetsch Pass., near Arpelistock, another peak located on the border between cantons Valais and Bern.SED seismologist Philipp Kästli told the Keystone-ATS news agency that this kind of succession of tremors is not unusual. After the first earthquake, over fifty small aftershocks were recorded between the tremors.The Valais cantonal police said no damage was reported.Some 1,200 earthquakes have been recorded in Switzerland since the beginning of 2019, according to the SED website, most below 2.5 magnitude.Canton Valais remains the area with the highest level of hazard, followed by Basel, Graubünden, the St Gallen Rhine Valley and central Switzerland.The most devastating earthquake recorded in central Europe occurred in Basel in 1356, with a magnitude of 6.5 to 7.0 on the Richter scale. According to seismologists, an earthquake with a similar intensity can be expected to recur about every 1,000 years.