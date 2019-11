Any actions whatsoever - we are not talking about anything in particular now - that the United States undertake to keep themselves militarily present in Syria are unacceptable and illegal from our point of view and under international law.

US actions to bolster its 'illegal presence' in Syria violate international law, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday.The statement comes shortly after Turkish media reported that two new American military bases are under construction in the oil-rich Deir ez-Zor province.Turkish media reported earlier on Tuesday that the US has started constructing two new military bases in the Deir ez-Zor governorate which is known for its oil reserves. It is claimed that one of the facilities is being built near the former Syrian Air Defense Forces' 113th Brigade base and another in the al-Sur region.Speaking on Friday, US President Donald Trump reaffirmed US intentions to retain troops in Syria to "keep the oil", and even gained credit from Syria's President Assad for being the "most transparent American President."