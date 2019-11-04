© Bigstock

A new study has found that patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) who had recovered from symptoms were able to strengthen some of their brain connections, increasing their self-esteem.Using fMRI, the researchers found that people with depression, even when recovered from symptoms, showed less connectivity between two specific brain areas while experiencing feelings of guilt — the right anterior superior temporal (ATL) and the anterior subgenual cingulate (SCC).Based on this "neural signature" on patients' brains, the study tested the possibility of strengthening these connections through neurofeedback, a program that allows participants to observe and modify their brain activities in real time.The result was quite remarkable, according to the researchers:Why did researchers choose people who had recovered from their symptoms for their study?explained the study's first author, Dr. Roland Zahn at King's College London. "Secondly, for safety reasons we wanted to make sure people's depression wouldn't get worse after the treatment, and people with remitted MDD are less at risk to worsen significantly than people with current symptoms."For the study, 28 participants with remitted depressive symptoms were randomly divided into two groups. One group was exposed to a control neurofeedback exercise where they had to maintain the same level of their brain connections, while the other group was instructed to increase these connections during training.This was accomplished through visual feedback on a screen that indicated if people were doing the brain exercise in the instructed way."The participants had to imagine a specific memory from their past which made them feel guilt or indignation towards others," Zahn said.At the same time, researchers observed an increase in their self-esteem that wasn't found in the group that kept their connections at the same initial level. This proved the effectivity of the training, according to the researchers.The study also required developing a new neurofeedback software, "Functional Real-Time Interactive Endogenous Neuromodulation and Decoding" (FRIEND).Dr. Jorge Moll, a neuroscientist at the D'Or Institute for Research and Education (IDOR) in Brazil, and corresponding author of the study, led the group who created the program.The researchers add that the new study is the first step in developing a novel treatment for recurrent depression, but it was not intended to prove the efficacy of this approach, which will need to be investigated in future larger studies with longer follow-up observations.The study was published in the journal Neuroimage: Clinical.