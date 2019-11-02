A father and his three sons were killed today when a landslide swallowed their house in Guatemala.in the village of Xenaxicul near the border with Mexico at around 6.30am.Francisco Mejia Lux, 39, was inside ones of the houses with his three children, aged three, six and ten. Their bodies were recovered from the rubble.The three boys were named as Feliciano, Fredy Gaspar and Enzo Arael.Their mother, Catarina Tum Luc, 36, was also outside grinding corn for breakfast when landslide hit and is said to be in deep shock.A 16-year-old boy who was using the outhouse at the time was rescued by the emergency services, but his current condition is unknown.Reports said he had suffered multiple fractures and was taken to the National Hospital of Huehuetenango.During this year's rainy season, which started in May and finishes in the coming weeks, 12 people have been killed and 15 others have been injured.More bad weather is expected in the region in the coming days and seven shelters have been activated.Meanwhile, 13 of the country's 22 departments have been place on yellow alert.