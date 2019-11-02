Earth Changes
Father and his 3 sons killed when landslide swallows their house in Guatemala
Daily Mail
Fri, 01 Nov 2019 20:35 UTC
Shocking footage shows houses being sucked into a huge hole as the ground gives way in the village of Xenaxicul near the border with Mexico at around 6.30am.
Francisco Mejia Lux, 39, was inside ones of the houses with his three children, aged three, six and ten. Their bodies were recovered from the rubble.
The three boys were named as Feliciano, Fredy Gaspar and Enzo Arael.
Their mother, Catarina Tum Luc, 36, was also outside grinding corn for breakfast when landslide hit and is said to be in deep shock.
A 16-year-old boy who was using the outhouse at the time was rescued by the emergency services, but his current condition is unknown.
Reports said he had suffered multiple fractures and was taken to the National Hospital of Huehuetenango.
During this year's rainy season, which started in May and finishes in the coming weeks, 12 people have been killed and 15 others have been injured.
More bad weather is expected in the region in the coming days and seven shelters have been activated.
Meanwhile, 13 of the country's 22 departments have been place on yellow alert.
This incident comes just days after a similar incident in the settlement of Nuevo Amanecer, in Ciudad Peronia, in Villa Nueva, central Guatemala, located just 225 km away from Aguacatan.
On Monday, onlookers recorded the moment a huge chunk of land with houses built on it plummets down a cliff.
Nobody was injured by the landslide but around 40 people had to be evacuated.

- Worldwide observations confirm nearby 'lensing' exoplanet
- Russia considers joining China's hunt for gravitational waves in space
- NASA supercomputer creates millions of 'Universes' to reveal mystery of cosmos
- New class of black holes discovered by scientist
- Devolution: Red algae thrive despite ancestor's massive loss of genes
- Study finds increase in Antarctic sea ice could have triggered an ice age
- Possible nova in constellation Scutum
- Flashback SOTT Focus: Witches, Comets and Planetary Cataclysms
- What makes the Earth's surface move?
- Water from beyond our solar system found on interstellar comet 2l/Borisov
- 'Artificial leaf' successfully produces clean gas
- We may be getting close to building chromosomes
- NASA telescope catches spooky face staring at us from the void
- Putting a chip in your brain will not make you a superhero or a God
- Electroactive bacteria: A "mind-blowing" case of Intelligent Design
- Asteroid Hygiea may be the smallest dwarf planet in the solar system
- Experts question study claiming to pinpoint birthplace of all humans
- USAF 'space plane' back on Earth after a record-breaking 780-day mission
- Best images of Pluto's far side released by New Horizons team
- Glacial rivers absorb carbon faster than rainforests, scientists find
- Shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hits South Sandwich Islands Region
- 10,000 affected by floods in Antioquia, Colombia
- Mono river flooding affects 50,000 in Togo and Benin
- A century later, baby tortoises have been discovered thriving on the Galapagos Island of Pinzon
- Watch as manhole on a street in Birmingham, England 'burps' flames
- Best of the Web: Record low temps across much of U.S. threaten to wreck the rest of harvest season
- Volcano erupts on island in Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan
- Hydrology expert claims South Africa facing worst drought in 1000 years
- Almost 1 million lose power after intense Halloween storm rolls through eastern US
- "Winterlike" storm breaks 100 year cold and snow records over US Mid West
- Best of the Web: Whoa! Lightning strike leaves 15-FOOT HOLE at gas station in Fort Worth, Texas
- Snowy October in the Rockies with well above average snow falls - up to 1.2 metres (almost 4 feet)
- The Big Switch
- Yellow-browed warbler from Asia found in Markleeville, California - first ever record for lower 48 states
- Early snowfall puts harvest on hold for Tri-State farmers
- North Japan man left blind after suspected bear attack outside home
- Hundreds of koalas feared dead as lightning sparks wildfire in Australia
- First snow falls on Sljeme in Croatia
- US braces for arctic blast as Chicago gets earliest snowfall in 30 years, temperatures set to drop 30 degrees
- Meteor fireball streaks over northeast Ontario
- Best of the Web: Halloween surprise! Asteroid narrowly missed Earth yesterday - Discovered as it flew by - Closest on record
- Large green meteor fireball widely observed flying over Ireland
- Grimsby, England residents report late-night 'deafening bang'
- Incoming! Five asteroids flew past Earth Friday - one twice as big as Empire State Building
- Meteor fireball caught on dash-cam as it flies over California
- Loud booms heard in Genesee County, Michigan attributed to meteor
- Mysterious boom spurs fear, confusion in Mount Vernon, Ohio
- NASA warns space rock twice the size of Eiffel Tower due to skim past Earth in November
- Meteor fireball in Missouri seen hundreds of miles away in Northwest Arkansas
- Meteor fireball soars over Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland
- Meteor fireball seen flying over Washington state, southern British Columbia
- NASA footage shows huge explosion of meteor fireball in skies above Arizona
- Slow-moving bright meteor fireball over Trinidad and Tobago
- Watch: Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean
- An asteroid flew past Earth last night. No one knew about it until it was gone
- Brilliant midnight meteor fireball lights up sky over northeast China
- Incoming! ANOTHER asteroid - discovered just today - to make fly-by this week
- Over 100 report seeing large meteor fireball over Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia
- Asteroid swarm: SEVEN asteroids to zoom past Earth today! NINE more later this week...
- New data shows DNA from aborted fetal cell lines in vaccines
- Waves of fluid bathe the sleeping brain, perhaps to clear waste
- Molecular mimicry: New study shows how HPV vaccine can trigger 'extremely wide spectrum of autoimmune diseases'
- Saving lives or chasing dollars? US pediatricians push stomach surgeries for children to treat obesity
- Why you should never buy CBD products from Amazon
- Study links taking Tylenol in pregnancy to two-fold higher risks of having children with ADHD and autism
- Childhood obesity: Children living close to junk food outlets more likely to be overweight, says New York University study
- Warnings about processed meat fail the test of science
- Should I eat red meat? Confusing studies diminish trust in nutrition science
- Tick-borne encephalitis found in UK for first time
- Dangerously anemic vegetarian eats burger, gets back to having meat and becomes a butcher
- Keeping your blood sugar in check could lower your Alzheimer's risk
- Exercise lowers your odds of getting cancer
- The best exercises based on genetics for mental health
- Chemicals in consumer products linked to lower IQs in children
- Impossible Burger: Here's what's really in it
- Understanding chronic pain: The mind-body connection
- What the world needs: Safe, affordable and effective medicines
- The role of fungus in cancer
- How sun exposure can affect your microbiome
- How smart people neutralize the effects of difficult people
- Smooth-talking charmers: Why psychopaths can be so attractive to the unsuspecting
- Brain takes just less than 300 milliseconds to recognize familiar music
- The brain has distinct areas for all manner of ideas, research suggests
- Thinking about death: High neural activity is linked to shorter lifespans
- Discovering Wholeness and Healing after Trauma
- Ian Stevenson's case for reincarnation: Are we skeptics really just cynics?
- The geography of sorrow: Interview with Francis Weller
- A dog's size and head shape predicts its temperament
- Fast and the furriest: Rats enjoy driving tiny cars, US researchers discover
- Best of the Web: Why it's wrong to cast stones at Jordan Peterson for seeking treatment
- The newly rediscovered benefits of having a humble disposition
- Employees are most productive when bosses are kind and compassionate
- 5 Rules of Recovery for Addictions of Any Kind
- Leading neurocriminologist Adrian Raine considers Joker "a great educational tool"
- The basics: How to raise competent kids in an incompetent world
- Pop Spirituality: The commodification of spirituality and simulated desires
- Russian shaman aims to capture really big evil spirits (and a record) as she crafts dreamcatcher the size of Soviet block
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Self-Help Without The Shallowness: The Hidden Depths of Stephen R. Covey's 7 Habits
- David Berlinski in conversation with ID-friendly Muslims
- New book on Elisa Lam case looks at evidence of police coverup and botched investigation
- Exploring the fourth dimension: Possible implications for consciousness and the paranormal
- Missing 411: 'Expert' hiker found dead at bottom of Appalachian Trail embankment
- 'UFO crashed after battle with red object in Australian sky', locals claim
- US Army announces agreement with To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science to study 'mystery materials' of unexplained origin
- Bigfoot prints found in western North Carolina?
- Mysterious rash of cattle mutilations in Oregon
- UFO? Lantern? Mysterious light seen on Lincolnshire, UK coast
- Will TTSA peer review UFO materials? Elizondo claims some come from 'governmental' sources
- Strange lights off North Carolina Outer Banks spark UFO debate: Aliens or the military?
- Strange black 'smoke ring' appears above Moscow region
- ISS live feed captures 'triangular US Space Force ship' hovering over Earth
- US Navy confirms videos of real UFOs were never cleared for release to the public
- A Taos Close Encounter of the Hunters and Aliens Kind
- UFO seen grazing past Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico
- "Missing 411: The Hunted": David Paulides discusses bizarre disappearances of hunters
- Oregon cattle killings, mutilations alarm ranchers
- Missing 411? Massive 20-agency search for missing firefighters during fishing trip called off
- Fact or fiction? One theory 'remains plausible' in Loch Ness monster search
- Are recent UFO announcements part of the military's 'soft disclosure' strategy?
- Oops! Killary Clinton accidentally posts condolences for Tulsi Gabbard's suicide a day early
- Progressive utopia of California becomes first state to eliminate electricity entirely
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Halloween Special: Oh the Horror! Why Do People Like Getting Scared?
- Motorcyclist who identifies as bicyclist sets cycling world record
- Need a new phone plan: GPS-tagged eagle sneaks into Iran, drains Siberian ornithologists' research budget with expensive text messages
- Brazilian man solves cockroach infestation by blowing up his garden
- Asylum orderlies return Hillary to padded cell disguised as Oval Office
- Hillary Clinton asked to leave Costco after repeatedly accusing sample lady of being a Russian asset
- ABC News airs authentic footage of Godzilla rampaging through Syria
- 'Stop the press!' TIME 'redeploys' US troops from Syria to Iran; will Khamenei welcome them?
- Warren: 'I was fired for being pregnant transgender gay Indian' [Satire]
- Police protect Columbus statues from Antifa by taping job applications on them
- Norwegian committee criticized for selecting Ethiopian prime minister for Nobel Peace Prize
- Constitution slowly disappearing say stunned officials at National Archives
- British citizens drawn to idea of chimpanzees running the country
- Hillary informed by staffer that she lost 2016 election
- Rosie O'Donnell deletes her Twitter poll showing 58 percent say 'hell no' to impeachment
- Avoiding red meat may lead to longer, more miserable life says new study
- DEATH METAL version of Greta Thunberg's UN speech online scores over 1.7 mn views
- Trump has not launched enough drone strikes to qualify for Nobel Peace Prize says committee
A statesman cannot create anything himself. He must wait and listen until he hears the steps of God sounding through events; then leap up and grasp the hem of His garment.
