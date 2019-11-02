Graph
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted 125 km NNE of Visokoi Island, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands at 18:08 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 55.6919 degrees south latitude and 26.3016 degrees west longitude.

Source: Xinhua