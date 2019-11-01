© Reuters / Axel Schmidt

it will have nothing to do with the feigned concerns for the welfare and comfort of Europeans.

As the Nord Stream 2 pipeline looms closer to completion, its panicked critics claim it will harm Ukraine and increase the EU's energy dependence on Russia - which are, in fact, mutually exclusive arguments.After years of delays, on Wednesday Denmark finally gave the approval for building a section of the pipeline inside its exclusive economic zone off the shore of Bornholm. With the receiving terminal in Germany well underway, this paves the way for the pipeline's completion by next year, only slightly behind schedule.Kiev, Washington, Warsaw and the Baltic States have tried just about everything to halt Nord Stream 2's construction, citing a variety of arguments. A perennial favorite is that the pipeline would increase Europe's dependency on Russian gas, while also depriving Ukraine of something like $3 billion in transit fees.Secondly, although Russia gradually reduces the amount of gas it pumps through Ukraine, it still accounted for about 87 billion cubic meters in 2018. That's in addition to about 55 billion cubic meters that are pumped on average through Nord Stream pipeline. While Nord Stream 2 will be able to add another 55 billion, shutting off the valve to Kiev entirely would still reduce Moscow's gas exports. The only way Europe's "dependency" would increase is if the pipelines through Ukraine continue to run at full capacity - which would mean Kiev would collect transit fees anyway.Admittedly, those fees might have to be reduced somewhat, as Ukraine would lose its stranglehold on Russian gas exports - which is the actual complaint of Kiev and Washington.Back in 2009, the "Orange Revolution" government in Kiev diverted EU-bound Russian gas to its own use, after Gazprom slashed deliveries due to delinquency. This resulted in a total shut-down of gas deliveries in the middle of January, during a cold snap no less. Western media uniformly blamed Russia for the situation. This standoff was the impetus for the construction of both Nord Streams and what would become the 'Turkish Stream.'The January 2009 gas crisis was only resolved when Kiev accepted a 10-year compromise deal. That contract is set to expire at the end of 2019, and negotiations to extend it have not made much progress - creating the prospect of a freezing Christmas in much of Europe, and making Nord Stream 2 look that much more attractive.One thing should be clear, though: