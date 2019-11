asteroid came closer

than any other

Even space rocks are supplying jump scares on Halloween, just like your favorite horror flick. near-Earth asteroid currently identified as C0PPEV1 wasby the Catalina Sky Survey, based in Arizona, and shortly thereafter by New Mexico's Magdalena Ridge Observatory and Arizona's Mt. Lemmon Steward Observatory.According to data from these early observations, theSimulations show the asteroid, around 7:45 a.m. PT. To get an idea of how close this is, consider thatOf course, over Russia in 2013 . A much smaller asteroid also collided with the atmosphere last year and burned up, leaving little bits of meteorites that are thought to have fallen over Africa Just like a Hollywood jump scare though, this late October asteroid poses no actual threat. It has already passed by us at a speed of nearly 27,000 miles per hour (43,452 kph) and is likely only between 2 and 7 meters in diameter, which is too small to do major damage even if it had impacted.What's really remarkable about this spooky space rock sighting is that it speaks to how astronomers are getting better at spotting incoming asteroids. It's very possible that, and always have been, but we're just now getting a sense of how much traffic is really up there.