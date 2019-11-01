The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office and the Orinda Police Department are investigating a Halloween night shooting involving multiple victims in Orinda Thursday, according to authorities.The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday night the investigation into the shooting was active in the area of Lucille Way and Knickerbocker.A tweet by the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office public information officer indicated that multiple people were shot in the incident.The incident was first reported at around 11:45 p.m. CHP and other agencies were reportedly being called to the scene due the the size of the crowd at the site.Police told KPIX 5 they are being overwhelmed by the crowd where the shooting happened, reportedly at a Halloween party.There was no confirmed information regarding injuries, number of victims or suspects in the shooting as of early Friday morning.No other information about the shooting was immediately available from authorities..