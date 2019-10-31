© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolsky

Hungary is interested to see everything settled down in the Middle East and in Syria both from military and political points of view.

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban has hailed Russia's role as a stabilizing force in the Middle East, adding that the European nation is very interested in peace in Syria in view of the infamous migrant crisis."Russia plays an important role in terms of ... creating stability" in the Middle East and Syria in particular, Orban said at a joint press conference with the Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom the prime minister hosted in Budapest on Wednesday.Earlier, Orban told journalists that Hungary - and Europe - would greatly benefit from peace and stability returning to Syria, which has been ravaged by an almost 9-year-long conflict. Left in ruins, it would force scores of people to "go to Europe," passing through Hungary in the process, he warned.The idea for the committee, which would draft a new constitution for the troubled state, was raised in January last year at a Moscow-sponsored peace conference - the Syrian National Dialogue Congress - held in Russia's southern city of Sochi. Moscow has backed the plan ever since.