Russia has opened a criminal probe into one of the many crimes committed by occupying Nazi forces, the murder of 214 wards of a shelter for handicapped children in the Krasnodar region by the German deaths squads.The probe into an alleged act of genocide wasSoviet territory was perceived by Berlin as the land to be colonized by Germans, so they had no intention to win the hearts of the local population. Instead a brutal regime of terror was imposed, withAmong the thousands of victims of the Sonderkommando SS-10a, the unit stationed in Krasnodar, were children who lived in a shelter in Yeysk, a port city on the coast of the Sea of Azov. The shelter was originally located in Crimea, but was evacuated as the Nazi forces advanced into Soviet territory.The death squad put the crosshair on the children on October 9, 1942. The goons sent three trucks and forced on them as many children as they could. The vehicles came from the fleet of dreadedAnd that is exactly what happened on that day, as well as on the next, when the murder trucks returned for a few dozen kids who managed to hide earlier or were bed-ridden, and were thus left to live one more day.Documents unclassified earlier this month include a handwritten list of children living in the shelter, as well as a report by a team that exhumed the mass grave in April 1943, after the Nazis were expelled from the Krasnodar region., which led the investigators to assume the kids had been buried alive. The events of the mass murder, as well as its scale, were made clearer as more forensic evidence from other mass graves and eyewitness testimonies became available.The child murders in Yeysk were but one episode in a macabre collection of war crimes traced to Sonderkommando SS-10a, and it was among those mentioned during the first-ever public prosecution of Nazis for war crimes, which happened in Krasnodar in July 1943. In a sense it was a preview of the Nurnberg Trials, though wartime circumstances had an impact on how it went.For example,Some of the criminals of the Sonderkommando SS-10a did get punished, though. Kurt Christmann, who commanded the unit, managed to escape to Argentina under a fake name, but returned to West Germany in 1956. However, his true identity was revealed, and in 1980 he stood trial for the Krasnodar war crimes and was sentenced to 10 years in jail. He died behind bars.But the Investigative Committee said, as it opened its probe, that other perpetrators escaped justice. "Such crimes have no statute of limitations," it said in a statement."Not a single criminal act motivated by ideas of racial supremacy and Nazism should be left unpunished, regardless of how much time passes. "