Eruption from Sakurajima on 29 October
© JMA
Eruption from Sakurajima on 29 October
Eruptions with continuous pyroclastic flow may continue to occur.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) recorded two eruptions at the Minamidake summit crater and few volcanic earthquakes.

JMA in cooperation with the JMSDF Air Group confirmed a slight increase of white fumarole from the Showa crater.

Sakurajima has a large amount of volcanic gas (sulfur dioxide) released per day.



Source: Japan Meteorological Agency