© Stuart Prince

This rare upside-down rainbow was snapped in the skies over Prestatyn by aviation photographer Stuart Prince.The circumzenithal arc, sometimes known as Bravais' arc, is a type of Halo.Stuart, who photographs aircraft around the world - including North Korea - added: "It was such a beautiful sky that afternoon. I looked up and was amazed to see the smile in the sky overhead."I was just about to walk my boxer dog Ben to Prestatyn beach when i saw the arc."Grahame Madge, a Met Office spokesman, said: "Circumzenithal arcs are more popularly known as 'upside-down' rainbows. They occur much higher in the atmosphere than rainbows and they are created when sunlight refracts through ice crystals in high-altitude cirrus clouds. Rainbows are created by water droplets, rather than ice.